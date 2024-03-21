Global Recycling Day - School caterers go green

School caterers, Educaterers has been backing Global Recycling Day and going green by cutting out single use plastic and switching to 100% recyclable packaging within Secondary Schools. ...

School caterers, Educaterers has been backing Global Recycling Day and going green by cutting out single use plastic and switching to 100% recyclable packaging within Secondary Schools.

The aim of Global Recyling Day, which took place on Monday, (18 March) is to raise awareness about the need for a common, joined up approach to recycling and to ask people to think 'resource', not 'waste', when it comes to the goods around us.

Educaterers started using recyclable packaging such as biodegradable containers and utensils pre Covid-19. The move is part of a commitment to providing not only nutritious school meals, but to minimising negative environmental impacts wherever possible.





Recycling is a key part of the fight to protect our natural resources. Each year recycling saves over 700 million tonnes in CO2 emissions and this is projected to increase to 1 billion tons by 2030.

Educaterers CEO, Simon James says:

“We are very proud all our packaging is now recyclable. We have always been committed to providing tasty and nutritious meals for the 180+ schools we serve in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, and Staffordshire, but now we are also making a contribution to a healthier, more sustainable planet for all.”

For more information about Educaterers visit: www.educaterers.co.uk