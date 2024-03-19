Director of Public Health annual report endorsed by Full Council

The 2023 Director of Public Health Report, which focuses on domestic abuse as its theme, was fully endorsed at today’s meeting of County Council, reinforcing the council’s commitment to work with partners and continue to support people affected by domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse affects everyone, and abuse can take many forms and may include coercive control, physical, emotional, technological, financial and sexual harm. Signposting to local services provides help and assistance for women, men, the LGBT+ community and the disabled community.

The report takes a deep dive into the topic of domestic abuse and the wider ramifications around Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), highlighting the many variations of abuse that a victim-survivor goes through.

Alongside the report, a list of recommendations for Warwickshire were discussed, demonstrating the commitment of the Council to help victim-survivors. In line with the report, support is given to The Warwickshire Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (2023-2026), which the report draws attention to in order to highlight the need for a co-ordinated response with partners from across the county.

The report portrays the devastating impact of domestic abuse through the story of a character named Mia and her experience of abuse, told through the accounts of those surrounding her, and the services involved. Whilst the story is fictional, it reflects real-life experiences, and is intended to highlight the harm and long-lasting, far-reaching effects of this crime.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Warwickshire provides support and advice to victim-survivors, and their dependents, who may also have experienced abuse. It is imperative that we highlight the plight of victim-survivors to ensure their stories are heard and validated. Along with our partners, we are working hard to ensure signposting to specialist services are readily available and that victim-survivors know they are not alone and will be heard.”

Support in the county includes the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service, provided by Refuge. The service offers help and support to women, men and children experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire. To access the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service, please go to www.refuge.org.uk and search: Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service.

Anyone worried about domestic abuse for themselves or someone they know can find support at www.talk2someone.org.uk

The full report is available to read at Director of Public Health annual reports.