Supporting students with their mental health

University Mental Health Day 2024 takes place this week (March 14) and is an opportunity to raise awareness of student mental health.

The day is run in collaboration with the charity Student Minds, to highlight the mental health struggles that university students face and encourage them to seek support and resources available.

According to Student Minds, 92% of students experienced loneliness last year, while 1 in 4 don’t know where to find mental health support. 30% of students said that their mental health has got worse since starting university. [1]

It serves as a reminder for students to prioritise their mental wellbeing as they juggle academic pressures, social expectations and get used to living independently. The day also aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage open conversations about mental health on campus.

Warwickshire is home to thousands of students and it’s vital that none of them feel held back by their mental health; there’s a wealth of support available across the county from Warwickshire County Council. More information is available on the mental health and wellbeing website.

Young people can access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+). Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

Alternatively, they can take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line is open 24/7, with a friendly and compassionate team that’s trained to help people who are feeling anxious, stressed, or low. They can be contacted by calling 0800 616171.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get information and advice at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We understand the many pressures that being at University brings for young people, particularly if they are living away from home for the first time in their lives, and at Warwickshire County Council we want to support the mental health and wellbeing of everyone living in our county.

“That’s why it’s important to be aware of the support that’s available to you in Warwickshire if you’re struggling with your mental health. There is no shame in talking to someone else about what you’re feeling, whether it’s a friend on campus, a family member or one of the many support services in the County.

“Take some time for yourself to seek support and don’t feel that you should suffer in silence.”

To find out more about the mental health services available for young people, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing/emotional-wellbeing-mental-health-support-young-people.

WCC’s website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness offers plenty of information for anyone affected by loneliness and social isolation.

Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth to find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire.

More information about University Mental health Day can be found at https://www.unimentalhealthday.co.uk/.