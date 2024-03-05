Warwickshire County Council welcomed Hong Kong communities at the Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday 24 February 2024 Hongkongers from across Warwickshire came together at Old Shire Hall, Warwick to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The event, organised by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), in collaboration with partners including the Positive Youth Foundation, Coventry City Council, West Midlands Strategic Migration Partnership, and Groundwork UK, was an opportunity to celebrate the diverse cultures of Warwickshire and welcome the newly arrived community members from Hong Kong.

More than 400 Hongkongers and local people attended and enjoyed the entertainment that WCC’s Migration Team and partners had organised. All the participants had the opportunity to celebrate and discover more about Chinese traditions.

Warwickshire, known for its rich history and commitment to inclusivity, takes pride in fostering a welcoming environment for all. The Lunar New Year Festival stood as a testament to this commitment, providing a platform to explore and appreciate Hong Kong's rich culture and traditions.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: "We are honoured that so many Hongkongers have chosen to make Warwickshire their home. These individuals bring valuable skills and experiences, becoming true assets to the communities where they have chosen to settle. Our migration team, in collaboration with partners and volunteers, has worked diligently to build connections and support networks for Hong Kongers in Warwickshire."

Anthony, Sabrina, and their family from Hong Kong, have lived in Warwickshire for almost two years. Reflecting on the importance of the celebration of Lunar Festival, Anthony added: “The Lunar New Year Festival is very special for me and my family. it is a connection to our roots and a celebration shared with friends and the wider community.”

“We would like to express our gratitude for the introduction of Lunar New Year celebrations in local communities and especially in schools, fostering a sense of inclusion for ourselves and our children.”

Positive Youth Foundation, working alongside youth workers from WCC’s Targeted Youth Support Service, have recently established two youth clubs in Warwickshire for newly arrived young people from Hong Kong.

Obayed Husain from Positive Youth Foundation supported the event, he said: "We are proud of participating and being part of the Lunar New Year Festival 2024. Young people from Hong Kong, living in Coventry and Warwickshire, came together to create stunning pieces of sustainable clothing through the innovative recycling of old garments. Over the past six weeks, the young people have dedicated themselves to planning, preparing, and learning about sustainable development goals, resulting in the remarkable creation of these garments. Not only have they showcased their creativity and talent, but they have also exemplified the importance of sustainable practices in our communities. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and their commitment to making a positive impact on the world around them."

Over the last year, WCC’s Migration Team, in collaboration with partners and volunteers, has worked hard on building connections and fostering relations with Hongkongers living in Warwickshire. The team has established a dedicated webpage, a newsletter and email address where Hongkongers can access advice and support as they adjust to their new lives in Warwickshire. In addition, the team continues to work to increase access to ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Language) provision, employment support and online information sessions tailored to the needs of the Hong Kong community.

For more information about Warwickshire’s Hong Kong community and to get involved go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services. Or email hongkongbno@warwickshire.gov.uk