Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Luke Benjamin Spencer

Court outcome

Defendant name and address: Luke Benjamin Spencer of Haddon Road Leamington Spa

Court date: 26/02/2024

Verdict: Guilty

Brief details of case: 

  • 2 offences contrary to s92 of the Trade Mark Act 1994 – specifically, having in possession with a view to sell 4 vapes labelled as Lemon Ribena flavour and 2 labelled as Skittles flavour
  • 2 offences of supplying vapes which did not meet the packaging requirements of regulation 37 of the tobacco and related products regulations 2016
  • 3 offences of supplying vapes which did not meet the requirement of regulation 36 of the tobacco and related products regulations 2016 in that they contained nicotine containing liquid at a volume in excess of 2ml

Penalty: 

  • 200 hours unpaid work under a 12-month community order
  • £4592 prosecution costs
  • £114 victim surcharge

Press release

Published: 5th March 2024

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences