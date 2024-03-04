New webpages give insight into life in the Fire Control Room

Visitors to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service webpages will now be getting an insight into one of the many fascinating aspects of working with the service as the new Fire Control pages go live.

And those who are tempted to pursue a career in the Control Room can now get a head start with a tab that enables them to register their interest. Potential applicants will automatically be notified when recruitment to the Control Team takes place.

The pages give a fascinating insight into what happens in the Control Room, the first port of call when someone dials 999 and reports a road traffic collision, house fire or chemical spillage. They show the role of the team that is trained in dealing with these potentially high-pressure emergency situations and who provide expert advice and critical support prior to the Fire Service’s arrival at the scene.

Key areas of the site will include staff sharing their wide and diverse stories, shift patterns and a section on recruitment to guide anyone interested in this most rewarding of careers.

Amanda Swinden, the Control Station Manager, said:

“The launch of the Fire Control website is a major landmark in raising public awareness of the important role the department plays when someone dials 999 and asks for help.

“It will bridge any knowledge gap by keeping the public informed of critical Fire Control functions such as mobilising fire engines and Officers and managing multiple incidents, whilst promoting the roles and responsibilities of Fire Control room personnel and attracting potential talent to this vital area of the Service.

“Remember, someone at Fire Control is the first person that a caller speaks to in an emergency situation and the caller may be in an extremely traumatic situation. Being that link carries tremendous responsibility but also is immensely rewarding.

“Anyone interested in joining a close, supportive team in Fire Control and making Warwickshire a safer place to live, work and travel through should complete the Register Your Interest form.

“The next time we are recruiting in the role of 'Firefighter Control', we will let you know.”

Visit the pages to see more about life in Warwickshire’s busy fire control team and to register interest.

Among the stories on the page is that of Michelle Bosworth, a watch manager who works in Control at HQ. Here she explains what is so special about working in a Control Room.

Michelle’s story

“As a teenager, when London’s Burning was usual Sunday evening TV, I decided the excitement of the Fire Service was a job I wanted to do. I was fortunate enough to do work experience with the Fire Service and that was where I was introduced to Control. And so, my career journey began.

“Every day in the Control Room is different which, for me, is part of the appeal of the role along with helping members of the public.

“I have been on duty for large fires and wildfires which have stretched resources and meant a lot of cover moves and getting all the required equipment and agencies to the incident. Those duties are not the norm but when they do happen there is such a buzz in the Control Room with everyone working together like lots “of cogs in a big wheel.

“Being able to remain calm in such a high-pressure environment, not knowing what is going to be on the end of that call but knowing that you have the closeness of your teammates on the watch…I still love it. 24 years later!

“Focusing on the call and getting the fire engines mobilised whilst your colleagues are ringing officers, or other emergency services, and developing the relationship with the caller helps you to remain calm as you know they are relying on you. As do your colleagues who are going out to attend incidents.

“You see that call through from the moment it is answered within Fire Control right to the moment the final engine returns to its station.

“My advice for anyone considering a career within Control is this - do your research and learn about the County, speak to members of the Service, and find out about the Service you wish to join. I finished my college education and got some life experience before joining which opened my eyes to what is out there.

“I’ve been in the Fire Service for over 24 years. I started within Control, moved into Emergency Planning to use my experience during the Pandemic and then my personal life changed. I had my first child and moved to another area of the country which was unfamiliar.

“I was fortunate to secure my current post as a transfer to Warwickshire and everyone has been so welcoming. I have been able improve my work/life balance, have quality time with my family and get the spark back for my role. I’m proud of what I do and I’m proud to represent Warwickshire.”