Warwickshire joins the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign to end Domestic Abuse

Did you know that one in four women and one in seven men in Warwickshire will experience some form of domestic abuse or sexual violence?

The UK Says No More campaign (3 – 9 March 2024) is a driver of change and one that Warwickshire is backing to help promote the support services available throughout the county for victim-survivors. Warwickshire says NO MORE.

Domestic abuse does not discriminate and can affect anyone regardless of gender, sex, sexual orientation, disability, or age.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The No More campaign echoes our own tag line, You Are Not Alone. Please know that there are local support services to help you and any dependents you may have. If you are a friend or relative of a victim-survivor then please do share the relevant web links and phone numbers to these services, it may be the lifeline a friend or family member needs.”

In line with the ethos of the UK Says No More campaign, last year Warwickshire County Council, along with the Safer Warwickshire Partnership released its three-year partnership approach to ending Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Warwickshire.

The Safer Warwickshire Violence against Women and Girls Strategy, 2023 – 2026, has been developed in partnership with a range of statutory, community and voluntary organisations across Warwickshire and outlines how agencies will work together to tackle VAWG.

The four key priorities and objectives of the strategy are:

1. Prioritising Prevention- We will challenge the attitudes, behaviours and societal norms which foster VAWG by raising awareness and the understanding of them, and by intervening early where possible to prevent it. We will work to ensure everyone understands what healthy relationships look like, recognition around the signs of abuse, and work to better understand how to prevent the cycle of abuse.

2. Supporting Victims- We will provide high-quality, fit for purpose, joined up provision for victim-survivors, ensuring we meet the needs of all our communities. We will address the barriers that prevent people telling someone about the abuse and violence that they are experiencing.

3. Pursuing Perpetrators and Reducing Re-offending - We will continue to pursue perpetrators and reduce re-offending by working with those who offend. We will work in collaboration across the Warwickshire Partnership to engage with those who offend and work with them via specialist behavioural change interventions, to help stop the harm to victim-survivors, their families, and the wider community.

4. Strengthening the System - We will continue to strengthen our partnership response to create an entire system approach to tackling VAWG. We will ensure that professionals across the partnership are consistent in their understanding and response to VAWG.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: “We wholeheartedly support the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign to end Domestic Abuse. It is a great way to raise awareness of just how widespread domestic abuse is, and of the help available.”

“Some people who are being subjected to abuse may not feel comfortable talking to the police. It is absolutely fine if you feel this way. But I would urge you to please still seek help from our colleagues at Refuge who provide specialist advice to survivors of domestic abuse and Safeline who provide specialist support to victims of sexual violence.

“You deserve to be able to live in a safe and happy environment. When you are ready to pick up the phone or to go online and tell us, you will be believed, you will be supported and we will do everything within our power to safeguard you and to bring abusers to justice.”

Also late last year, the safe accommodation strategy was launched for anyone affected by domestic abuse. This new model of dispersed accommodation will build off the already well-established service delivered by Refuge and will offer self-contained properties dispersed across Warwickshire for victim-survivors, which include male victim-survivors (with and without children), larger families, female victim-survivors with sons over the age of 12, transgender victim-survivors, victim-survivors who have disabilities, victim-survivors with pets and older victim-survivors with mobility needs. Tailored wrap-around support will be available for these individuals through dedicated specialist domestic abuse workers.

In addition to the accommodation, victim-survivors will work with Refuge and access the wealth of support services available throughout Warwickshire. Help and support consists of:

Help to link in with other professionals e.g., GP, solicitor, counsellor, carers, immigration advisor

Help to make applications and fill in forms

Knowledge about the local area

Support with civil and criminal justice processes

Someone to talk things through

Advocacy

Practical help e.g., accessing benefits

Planning for the future – especially finding somewhere new to live

Emotional support

Peer support from others who have had similar experiences

Anyone worried about domestic abuse for themselves or someone they know can find support at www.talk2someone.org.uk Follow #YouAreNotAlone on social media.

To contact Refuge please visit www.refuge.org.uk or call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 2000 247.

To contact SafeLine please visit www.safeline.org.uk or call the team on 01926 402498 (or text 07860 027573).