Raising awareness of the support available for those who self-harm

On this year’s Self-Harm Awareness Day on Friday 1 March, Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of the mental health support available to them.

Self-Harm Awareness Day has been running for over 20 years and aims to raise awareness around what is often a very misunderstood topic, working to tackle the stigma of self-harm, which can lead to secrecy and a failure to seek much-needed support.

Self-harm is a term used to describe any behaviour where someone causes hurt to themselves. Any behaviour that causes injury can be classified as self-harm regardless of how minor or how high-risk that behaviour is.

There is no one single reason why individuals might self-harm, but it is commonly a behaviour that is intended to relieve emotional distress or to communicate that they are distressed.

According to NHS Digital, it’s estimated that 1 in 14 people in the UK self-harm. [1] Almost 4 in 10 (36.8%) of young people are reported to have tried to harm themselves, according to the Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2023 report). [2]

For those who are struggling or feeling overwhelmed with their mental health, there’s a range of support networks available, such as the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line. Open 24/7, the friendly and compassionate team is trained to help people who are feeling anxious, stressed, or low. The team can be contacted by calling 0800 616171.

Young people can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+). Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

Alternatively, they can take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get help and support at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

A common misconception about self-harming is that people do it for attention, but breaking down such stigmas is vital to give people the confidence to speak up about their experiences and seek help.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “It’s important that we raise awareness of self-harm to break down the stigmas that surround it and to give people the support they need to speak openly about the issues they’re facing.

“If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or have been self-harming, there is no shame in speaking to someone to let them know what’s been happening.

“Whether it’s a friend, family member or one of the many support networks in Warwickshire, it’s important to reach out and connect with others.”

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

Lifesigns are a charity that supports Self-Harm Awareness Day. To find out more about their work and support for people who self-harm visit https://www.lifesigns.org.uk/.

Visit https://stem4.org.uk/self-harm-awareness-day-2024/ to find out more about Self Harm Awareness Day 2024.