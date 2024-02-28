Develop Warwickshire partners open showhomes at Brookmill Meadows

Develop Warwickshire partners have marked the opening of the first showhomes at Brookmill Meadows in Warton, Warwickshire.

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, was joined by joint venture partners, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council to celebrate the opening of the first showhomes.

The two showhomes provide the first opportunity for potential homeowners to look around two of the 71 homes at this development which comprises two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

Over the next 30 years, Develop Warwickshire, the joint venture between Vistry North West Midlands, Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, will build over 1,800 much-needed new homes in Warwickshire, with three sites, including Warton, currently earmarked for development.

Brookmill Meadows is prioritising affordable homes, with 40 percent designated as affordable housing, evenly split between shared ownership and affordable rent options.

Each home will be constructed using modern methods of construction, incorporating features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. Additionally, the development will boast energy-efficient design elements, incorporate sustainable urban drainage systems and will include beautifully landscaped green open space.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WDPG, said: “In just over a year Brookmill Meadows has progressed from gaining planning permission to the opening of the first show home. This exemplifies Develop Warwickshire’s capability to swiftly deliver new high-quality homes which respond to housing needs in communities across the county.”

Phil McHugh, Vistry Group’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “Vistry Group is proud to launch the showhome at Brookmill Meadows, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that enhance communities and meet the diverse housing needs in Warwickshire.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy, said: “The opening of the show home on the Brookmill Meadows development is a huge milestone for Develop Warwickshire and demonstrates how the partnership is creating a lasting and positive social impact for the benefit of local people and local communities.”

Becky Hewett, Platform Project Manager, added: “This will be a key project in helping us deliver affordable housing in areas we know there is a strong need for it. We look forward to being able to offer people a place they can call home in this wonderful part of the Midlands.”

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create much-needed new homes and job opportunities for local residents. The partnership’s dedication to sustainable development aligns with local authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.