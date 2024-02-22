New video campaign offers practical fire safety advice to Warwickshire residents

Officers from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are sharing fire safety tips and advice with the community in a series of Q&A videos.

The videos feature Sara Beirne and Sarah Shepherd from the WFRS Prevention Team and will be published on social media over the next few weeks.

Sara and Sarah will be providing an insight into the work the Prevention team does to help keep Warwickshire people safe, from carrying out home safe and well visits to offering advice and support on hoarding, as well as running educational programmes in schools.

They will also be answering fire safety questions that have been sent in by the public, offering their expert advice on a wide range of topics.

The clips are 30-60 seconds long and each one will focus on a different fire safety topic. With 11 in total going out across WFRS social channels, keep an eye out for them over the next couple of weeks!

The clips will help to showcase the work that the WFRS’ Prevention Team does and the different ways they keep the communities of Warwickshire safe.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “These videos are a fantastic way for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue to communicate important safety messages and showcase the hard work our prevention staff carry out to protect everyone in our County.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to reach out to our residents for their questions and provide them with the answers they’re looking for in a warm, personable manner.

“Sara and Sarah provide realistic and practical advice on a number of important safety topics. I hope people will look out for these videos, watch them and share them with friends, family and colleagues and spread our fire safety messaging even further.”

