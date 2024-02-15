Streamlined School Admissions Process introduced for Warwickshire families

Warwickshire parents and carers with children starting or moving school in September 2024 will benefit from a change in how school offers are accepted.

In a move to bring the school admissions process in line with neighbouring counties, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has announced a change in how parents and carers will confirm their school place offers for September 2024. For both the Secondary National Offer Day (1 March) and Primary National Offer Day (16 April), the Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of each family. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action beyond contacting the new school to confirm transition arrangements.

Cllr Kam Kaur, WCC Portfolio Holder for Education, explained:

“In the past, we have asked Warwickshire parents and carers to let us know if they want to accept or decline the school place offered to their child. With the vast majority of families being satisfied with the school place we offer to them, we are able to remove this unnecessary step and automatically accept it on their behalf. This way, we make the whole process as simple as possible, meaning less work for parents and carers to do, and allowing the admissions team to focus more of their time on placing children in schools.”

On receipt of their school place offer under the new process, only those families who want to decline the offer of a school place need to contact the Admissions team. Details on how to do this will be included in their offer letter.

Any parent or carer interested in finding out more about what to do when they receive their secondary school offer on 1 March is invited to join a “Getting Your Secondary School Offer” webinar with the Admissions team on Wednesday 28 February. Places are limited and can be booked at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-your-secondary-school-offer-tickets-818697435067?aff=oddtdtcreator