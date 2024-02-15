Educaterers supports healthy eating initiatives

Did you know school caterers, Educaterers provides 120,000 meals a week in over 180 primary schools in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, and Staffordshire?

But the company does more than simply provide school meals. It encourages pupils and students to make healthy food choices and to care about what they fuel their bodies with. A great deal of planning and expertise goes into ensuring menus don't just contain nutritionally balanced and varied meal options but are interesting and topical too.

Last month, the team embraced Veganuary - the international campaign encouraging people to embrace plant-based living for the month of January - serving a ‘plant ball melt’. Some of the themed menus coming up include Rugby themed meals to mark the Six Nations Rugby Championship; and special biscuits to highlight Red Nose Day.

This approach supports pupils learning about the world – while some of the awareness days and school lunches complement the children’s education.

Educaterers understands the diverse needs of pupils and provides a wide range of tasty and nutritious vegan and vegetarian options throughout the year. Some of the vegan options include: Quorn roasts; Quorn dippers; vegan sausages; plant burgers, and no-beef tacos.

Educaterers CEO, Simon James says:

"Research shows that nutritious school lunches improve learning, as well as reduce obesity rates and poor health. We are committed to providing wholesome and innovative menu choices that cater to various dietary preferences and provide tasty and nutritious vegan and vegetarian options throughout the year. We were delighted to join the Veganuary movement. This initiative not only supports a healthier lifestyle but also contributes to environmental sustainability. We look forward to supporting other healthy eating initiatives throughout the year."

A nutritious school lunch is critical to children’s health and well-being, especially for low-income students.

The benefits of a healthy school meal are numerous:

• Children concentrate and learn better, as well as perform better in sport.

• Eating around a table at school helps children to socialise.

• There’s no need to worry about what food you have suitable for a packed lunch.

• Children are more likely to develop healthy eating habits and are less prone to become overweight.

People can check their eligibility for free school meals by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning/apply-free-school-meals

Receiving free school meals will not only help with family finances, but it also brings with it access to activities in school holidays. Applying for a free school meal, will also benefit your school. For every child that receives a free school meal, the school receives extra funding as part of the Pupil Premium. This additional cash helps your school provide more support and activities for pupils.