People working in hospitality in Warwickshire encouraged to attend free child exploitation training

Free training sessions on how to spot the signs of child exploitation for people who work in licensed premises or food businesses are being held in Rugby at the end of February.

Loudmouth, supported by Warwickshire Safeguarding Team, Barnardo’s and Warwickshire County Council, are running the sessions, which will take place on 28th and 29th February at Rugby College from 4pm – 5.30pm.

Loudmouth have a long history of working on child exploitation issues including child sexual exploitation and criminal exploitation such as county lines.

Child exploitation comes in many different forms, such as sexual exploitation or abuse, coerced criminal activity, county lines drug dealing, human trafficking and online grooming.

It can affect any child, anywhere, anytime, and regardless of their social or ethnic background or gender.

This powerful and thought-provoking training gives participants an insight into the real experiences of those affected by child exploitation, helping them to spot signs of grooming and understand how they can help to protect and support children and young people.

It is aimed at door staff and anyone working in licensed premises such as a bar, pub, club, restaurant and hotel, and staff working in food shops.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Warwickshire County Council, said: “This important free training for people working in licensed premises and food businesses in Warwickshire will bring attention to child exploitation and promote awareness.

“This includes adopting zero tolerance towards adults engaging in inappropriate relationships with children.”

The training uses drama from Loudmouth’s long running and successful ‘Working for Marcus’ education programme and allows participants to really unpick the complexity of the issues in a safe environment.

People can sign up to attend the training on either 28th February or 29th February 2024, with the sessions running from 4.00pm - 5.30pm at Rugby College, Technology Drive, Rugby CV21 1AR in the Morgan Conference Suite.

You can book your place by emailing rupertstreetadmin@barnardos.org.uk.

Warwickshire’s Something’s Not Right campaign, a partnership initiative between Warwickshire Police, Barnardo’s, the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner and Warwickshire County Council, raises awareness of all forms of child exploitation to encourage everyone to tackle the issues.

If you think a child or young person is being exploited, you can contact the Warwickshire Front Door between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, on 01926 414144. If a child or young person is in immediate danger, call the police on 999.

To learn more about child exploitation and the support available, visit www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.