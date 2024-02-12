Second public forum to update on Birmingham Rd works in Hatton

Warwickshire County Council is holding a follow-up forum to update the community on the roadworks on the A4177 in Hatton.

A letter drop in the area has invited residents to the forum, to be held on Tuesday 20 February from 6-7pm at Holy Trinity Church, Hatton CV35 7LB.

Work began on the scheme prior to Christmas with identifying depths and positions of existing buried utilities and site clearance. The next phase of the scheme focusses on constructing highway drainage; consisting of root cutting and lining existing sections together with installing new concrete pipework and connecting this back into the existing drainage system.

This follows the initial forum, in October, a combined event hosted by the County Council along with Taylor Wimpey and their appointed contractor for the S278 highways works, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd.

Following that event, some of the areas of concern that residents raised have been addressed by the on-site team, including:

Keep roundabout clear signage on all three arms of the Birmingham Road/Charingworth Drive roundabout;

Residents Only signs on Winderton Avenue to deter its use as a rat run;

Keep junction clear signs at the junction for Ugly Bridge Rd.

Warwickshire County Council will continue to work with residents and businesses, keep any disruption to a minimum and continue to keep residents informed. This forum is another opportunity for residents and the local community to share any concerns. For further information on the scheme go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view.