Warwickshire County Council’s libraries will be extending an extra warm welcome from 19 – 23 February at their Great Winter Get Together.

There is a packed timetable with different activities and events taking place at libraries across the county every day. From author talks to advice sessions, craft activities to IT information and support. Along with activities for children and families, with jigsaws and games for all ages.

You don’t have to be a library member to drop in and say hello, everyone is invited! There will be opportunities to meet others, with plenty of warm refreshments and biscuits. You are also welcome to just simply sit and chat to friends old and new over a cuppa.

Taking place in different libraries on different dates, find out what’s happening in a library near you:

Monday 19 February

Stratford Library, Alcester Library, Wellesbourne Library and Shipston Library

Tuesday 20 February

Rugby Library, Wolston Library and Southam Library

Wednesday 21 February

Nuneaton Library, Bedworth Library and Stockingford Library

Thursday 22 February

Leamington Library, Kenilworth Library, Warwick Library and Lillington Library

Friday 23 February

Atherstone Library, Coleshill Library and Polesworth Library

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said:

“Our library network plays a key role in offering a warm welcome to all this winter. Regardless of whether you are a library member, their doors are open and friendly library colleagues are on hand to help. “The Great Winter Get Together is a great excuse to pop down to your local library to see what’s going on and this is on top of all the brilliant, and free, services they already provide.”

Warwickshire Libraries’ Great Winter Get Together forms part of their Warm Welcome this winter. From coffee mornings to tea and talk sessions; family history to crafternoon teas the events are free to attend and include warm refreshments.

All the details are listed on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome or you can pop into your local library to ask for more information or call 0300 555 8171.

