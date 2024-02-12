Do you know your Tempests from your Twelfth Nights? Then take part in Warwickshire Libraries Shakespeare Quiz Night

If The Bard is your specialist subject and you fancy yourself as a Shakespearean mastermind, then Rugby Library’s upcoming quiz night could put your knowledge of his works to the test.

Warwickshire County Council’s library service is hosting this special evening on Friday 16 February, as part of their ‘Love Shakespeare’ half-term week celebrations.

The questions for the themed quiz night have all been written by Dr Anjna Chouhan, former Senior Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies and co-writer of the Shakespeare edition of Trivial Pursuit. The evening will be hosted by an expert quizmaster, and with performances of scenes and speeches between rounds, and prizes to win, it promises to be a good-natured evening of literary themed competition and fun.

Tickets are £10 per person which includes a welcome drink on arrival. Snacks and drinks will also be available to purchase on the evening, cash only.

Places for the quiz are limited and tickets are selling fast. To book your place, with a maximum of four people per quiz team, visit Rugby Library’s Shakespeare Quiz Night Eventbrite webpage.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This quiz offers a great opportunity for residents to test their knowledge about the world of Shakespeare, and is being delivered thanks to Warwickshire Libraries and its role as a National Portfolio Organisation. It will be a wonderful evening of entertainment that covers some fantastic literature, and so I encourage anyone who enjoys the work of Shakespeare to get involved and enjoy this vibrant Shakespearian experience."

Last year Warwickshire County Council’s library service was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26. NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries is receiving up to £630,000 in funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over the course of three years. This includes support for Warwickshire Libraries to deliver cultural and creative programming and outreach activities including this Shakespeare Quiz Night.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.