Feedback sought on plans for A426/A4071 Improvement Scheme in Rugby

Warwickshire County Council is looking for feedback on a proposed major transport scheme to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and create better travel choices for residents in Rugby.

The A426/A4071 Avon Mill and Hunters Lane Improvement Scheme aims to address a growing bottleneck at the Avon Mill roundabout and Hunters Lane junction, to the north of Rugby town centre.

Find out more and complete the survey here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/avon-mill-hunters-lane/

The proposed scheme includes:

A new cycle route: Connecting the A426 Leicester Road and Wood Street, including a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Avon.

Roundabout expansion: Enlarging the Avon Mill roundabout with additional lanes on approaches and exits.

Improved junction: Replacing the T-junction at Hunters Lane with a roundabout and realigning Avon Mill Lane to connect.

New bridge: Constructing a 2-lane bridge south of the existing bridge for northbound traffic, while adapting the existing bridge for 2-lane southbound traffic.

This important scheme aims to:

Reduce congestion: addressing queues and delays that contribute to air pollution and hinder travel.

Improve traffic flow: Facilitating smoother movement through the area, especially as housing and job growth in Rugby increases traffic demand.

Enhance travel options: Encouraging cycling and walking as alternatives to driving, promoting a healthier and more sustainable transportation system.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We're committed to ensuring residents have access to excellent transport infrastructure that supports their needs. This scheme is crucial to tackle congestion, improve journey times, and provide more travel options for people in Rugby, whether they're driving, cycling, or walking.

“We are fully committed to working with residents and stakeholders to develop a scheme that meets the needs of the community and delivers lasting benefits for Rugby.”

To maximise the opportunities for residents to provide feedback on these proposals, in addition to the online survey, face-to-face and online information events will be held on:

Thursday 22 February 2024: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at The Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at The Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby Saturday 24 February 2024: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Rugby Central Shopping Centre, Market Mall, Rugby

10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Rugby Central Shopping Centre, Market Mall, Rugby Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 7:00 pm: Online presentation and Q&A session:

The closing date for feedback is midnight on 20 March 2024.

Following the assessment of feedback from local residents and businesses a planning application will be submitted later in 2024, with another opportunity for public feedback.

Residents will be kept regularly updated on progress.

A video showing traffic modelling before and after the proposed improvements can be found here: