"Hey Foster Carer": A celebration of children’s voices in fostering

Warwickshire residents are invited to attend a celebration event to the launch the ‘Hey Foster Carer’ booklet in Old Shire Hall on Wednesday 28th February.

Created in partnership with Warwickshire’s Children in Care Council, the booklet is a collection of voices from care experienced young people for current and future foster carers, to further understanding of what is important to them and what they need from their foster carers.

The event is an opportunity for anyone interested in fostering to come along and find out more. At the event a care experienced young person will be giving a talk and copies of the ‘Hey Foster Carer’ booklet will be available. Warwickshire foster carers will share the importance of working with children in care and why they foster for Warwickshire, there will also be a chance to find out more about how to become a Warwickshire foster carer or a ‘Fostering Friendly’ organisation.

To book a place at the event, email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk. The event will be held on Wednesday 28 February, 6-7.30pm at Old Shire Hall, Warwick.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, expressed her pride in the launch of the booklet: “The voices of Warwickshire’s care experienced young people are important to help understand their experiences of fostering and how the service can best support them and their needs.”

“We are proud to be launching this new booklet which highlights just how much of a positive impact foster carers have on our care experienced young people.“

“By giving young people a voice and a platform to share their views and experiences we can empower them and highlight the incredible role of foster carers and their contribution to helping us to achieve a Child Friendly Warwickshire. I encourage anyone who might be thinking about becoming a foster carer to come along and hear first-hand the difference they can make.”

Originally titled "Dear Foster Carer," the project was initiated during Foster Care Fortnight 2023 with the aim of providing a platform for the voices of children in care. The project has culminated in the creation of a booklet, helping existing and prospective foster carers understand the wishes and feelings of Warwickshire’s children in care. This will be used in training and assessment throughout any applicants’ journey to foster.

Anyone interested in fostering is invited to join the event, to confirm attendance, please email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwickshire County Council foster carers receive ongoing support and training from the council, along with access to support networks with existing foster carers to share experiences and learning.

To discover more about fostering, view case studies and see the levels of support offered to foster families:

Visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering

Call: 0800 408 1556

Find us on Facebook: @WarwickshireFostering