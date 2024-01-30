Children and Young People Making Every Contact Count

Duration: 90 minutes

Exam: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate of Completion: Yes

Course Resources: Yes

The 90-minute Children and Young People Making Every Contact Count training course is intended for education, Early Help, Children and Families teams and community youth leaders. The course can support with holding strength-based conversations with children and young people, supporting them to identify positive behaviours to benefit their health and wellbeing. Learning can take place face-to-face or virtually (Zoom/Teams) through a mixture of group activities, presentations, and discussions. This training course is accompanied by a comprehensive set of signposting resources available at the end of training course.

Course Content:

Undertaking CYP MECC training programme will enable you to:

Understand what Making Every Contact Count is.

Be aware of the importance of health and wellbeing covering Mental Health (Five Ways to Wellbeing), Healthy Relationships, Smoking and Vaping, Getting Moving, Healthy Weight and Drugs and Substance Misuse.

Increase confidence and techniques to discuss issues with children and young people and with health professionals.

Signpost and refer as appropriate.

Additional information can be found at warwickshire.gov.uk/cypmecc

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk