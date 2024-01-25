Opinions sought on reuse shops and facilities at the county’s recycling centres

Warwickshire County Council want to know what residents think about the reuse and recycling services at the nine reuse facilities and recycling centres across the county.

The online survey, which closes on 4 February 2024, is asking visitors of the reuse shops about their experience of donating to or buying from the shops. It also seeks views on the running of the recycling facilities and the appointment booking system.

Complete the survey today: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/recycling-centre_2023/

The reuse shops are a treasure trove of preloved goods for the home and garden. The range of preloved items available at bargain prices includes: homewares, furniture, toys and games, books, films and music, garden and DIY tools, musical instruments, exercise equipment and bikes.

Most of the reuse shops are run by Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire and proceeds go to fund projects in Warwickshire. These shops are located at:

Burton Farm, Stratford

Cherry Orchard, Kenilworth

Hunters Lane, Rugby

Lower House Farm, Dordon

Princes Drive, Leamington

Shipston

Wellesbourne

Donations can also be made at the Stockton recycling centre.

The shop at Judkins in Nuneaton is run by Mary Ann Evans Hospice.

Users of Warwickshire’s recycling centres can let the council know what they think to the range of recycling opportunities at the local recycling centres and the signage and tidiness. There are questions about queue times and staff helpfulness.

Views are also being sought on the appointment booking system for the Council’s HWRC (use of the reuse shops does not require a booking) and people who have not used the recycling centre since May 2020, but still want to have a say about the service, are welcome to contribute.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "Councillors are keen to hear the views of residents on our network of reuse shops and recycling centres. These valuable facilities in the community help us to reduce waste and maximise recycling.

“The reuse shops are very popular for donations and for picking up great bargains. The shops sold over 1000 tonnes of items last year that would have otherwise gone to waste. This helps the environment and reduces carbon impact.

“In a similar survey two years ago, residents told us there was high levels of satisfaction with the facilities and the help from site staff. We want to make sure that we are still getting this important service right and hear suggestions for ways we could improve further.”

This survey closes at midnight on 4 February 2024.

There are plenty of appointments available for visits to the recycling centres and bookings can be made via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/