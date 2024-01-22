Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service supports Register My Appliance Week 2024

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging all households to register their home appliances to ensure they remain in a safe, working condition for as long as possible. According to a new...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging all households to register their home appliances to ensure they remain in a safe, working condition for as long as possible.

According to a new survey conducted for the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA)1, almost a third (32.2%) of UK adults never or rarely register their large appliances. With an estimated 133 million fridges, washing machines and ovens in use in UK homes, this could mean more than 40 million appliances across the country are unregistered.

As the ongoing cost-of-living crisis prompts more people to consider buying second-hand electrical goods, it’s vital to register appliances – whether new or used - so that manufacturers can inform people know if there is a safety repair or recall on their product.

Faulty white goods and household appliances can cause electrical fires which can pose a risk to life, so WFRS is supporting the campaign this week to remind householders to register appliances with the manufacturer, whether they be small or large, bought, adopted or inherited.

While recalls on home appliances are rare, issues with the equipment can develop over time and a simple, free in-home adjustment by a qualified engineer can ensure a longer and safer life for machines.

AMDEA’s Register My Appliance portal offers online access to more than 70 leading brands, with most accepting registration of both new and older appliances.

The AMDEA survey also revealed that over a quarter of adults had already purchased a second-hand large appliance in the past and half of adults would consider it in the future. When it comes to older appliances, over half of adults (59%) are unaware that they can still register a machine even if they never had, or no longer have, the receipt.

In most cases, all that is needed for registration is information about the model and serial number.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “More of us are thinking of buying second-hand to save money, using appliances pre-used by a friend or family member, or using appliances that were already connected when moving into a new home.

“If you want your appliances to continue to work safely for as long as possible, it makes sense to get them registered via the online portal. It doesn’t matter if they’re brand new or second-hand.

“Registering is free of charge and means you will be the first to know if a safety repair is ever needed. Just a few minutes well-spent will give you peace of mind, extend the lifetime of an appliance and protect your household from a potentially dangerous situation.”

To find out more about Register My Appliance Week 2024 and how you can register your household appliances, visit: https://www.registermyappliance.org.uk/.

For more information on fire safety in the home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.