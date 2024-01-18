Court outcome
Defendant name and address: Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel of Acacia Close, Dudley, trading as Sensible Attractive Motors Ltd
Court date: Monday 15th January 2024
Verdict: Guilty
Brief details of case:
- Selling a car in an unroadworthy condition contrary to s75 Road Traffic Act 1991
- Placing an advert which contained false information contrary to Regulations 5 and 9 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008
- Recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence contrary to Regulation 8 of the same
Penalty:
- £1500 fine
- £1000 prosecution costs
- £150 victim surcharge