Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel

Court outcome

Defendant name and address: Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel of Acacia Close, Dudley, trading as Sensible Attractive Motors Ltd  

Court date: Monday 15th January 2024

Verdict: Guilty

Brief details of case: 

  • Selling a car in an unroadworthy condition contrary to s75 Road Traffic Act 1991
  • Placing an advert which contained false information contrary to Regulations 5 and 9 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008
  • Recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence contrary to Regulation 8 of the same

Penalty: 

  • £1500 fine
  • £1000 prosecution costs
  • £150 victim surcharge

Published: 18th January 2024

