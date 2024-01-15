Visit Nuneaton's newly refurbished ceremony venue ready to celebrate life’s special occasions

Residents are invited to visit Nuneaton’s newly refurbished ceremony venue, The Heritage Room, at an open day with Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Services team.

The room has been beautifully modernised following a six-week refurbishment and is licensed for legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year, from marriages and civil partnerships to the renewal of vows and naming ceremonies.

On Sunday 11 February, between 11am – 2pm, the team will be opening the doors of The Heritage Room, inviting residents to drop in for a free tour and to chat with the team about upcoming ceremony plans. Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

The Heritage Room is located in Riversley Park in the heart of Nuneaton, surrounded by beautiful formal flower beds and mature trees which provide excellent photo opportunities. The venue has a wonderfully light, bright, and airy feel to the space, which can seat up to 50 guests, and is ready to receive ceremony bookings for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. To find out more about The Heritage Room, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageroom

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"The newly refurbished Heritage Room looks fantastic for residents hoping to book a beautiful ceremony venue in Warwickshire, and this is just one example of the many excellent licensed ceremony venues we have available across the county for people to celebrate life's most joyous occasions. “Our Registration Services team go above and beyond to deliver positive ceremony experiences that people can cherish for a lifetime, and they will be more than happy to show people around The Heritage Room and to discuss how to plan your special day in Warwickshire”.

The Heritage Room, formerly known as The Riversley Suite, underwent a six-week refurbishment in November and December 2023 to transform the venue into a fresh and elegant space suitable for modern day ceremonies. The name of the room has also been updated to reflect this significant visual transformation.

The Heritage Room

A new wood panelling design has been installed on the walls, which have been repainted in a neutral tone so that couples can really showcase their occasion’s chosen colour scheme in the space. The furnishings have been updated with the introduction of rustic banqueting chairs, and the former curtains have been completely removed to maximise the amount of natural light entering the space, as well as highlight the natural scenic back-drop of the gardens outside.

Glass manifestations with a delicate leafy design have also been added onto the windows to compliment the mature trees outside, achieving the perfect balance between being able to view the gardens whilst allowing the ceremony to remain private to those in the room.

Attractive new flooring, fresh ceiling panels and lighting have also been installed to add to the room’s fresh and contemporary feel, and a special mirror tint has been added onto the glass of the main entrance doors so as not to spoil the surprise before the wedding party walks down the aisle.

Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county, and it provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk