DFE officials praise progress to improve SEND services in Warwickshire!

Improvements to support for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire have been highlighted in the latest review from the Department for Education.

Warwickshire is making good progress to enhance support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), according to the latest review by the Department for Education and NHS England. The collaborative efforts of Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, in conjunction with partners including Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, were acknowledged for their ongoing commitment to enhancing the SEND system.

The report highlighted continuous progress in the local area, emphasising the adoption of new priorities through the Delivering Better Value Programme and the refresh of the SEND and Inclusion Strategy. Notable updates from the recent review meeting include:

Area 1: Autism Waiting Times and Support for Families:

Diagnostic autism assessment waiting times have significantly decreased from 242 weeks to approximately 22 weeks as of September 2023.

An all-age autism strategy, endorsed by Warwickshire and Coventry ICB, aims to facilitate transitions and promote an all-age approach.

The Community Autism Support Service has received positive feedback, with 2,400 contacts since April 2023.

Various initiatives, such as a Neurodivergent language video and an E-booklet, have been well-received, and the Dimension tool supports a universal approach.

Area 2: Communication and Engagement with Parent Carers:

Warwickshire’s Working Together Charter based upon four cornerstones to build trust was launched in May 2023 and continues to be embedded within the local area.

The Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice chair plays a vital role in providing constructive challenge and support for local partners.

Recognition in the NASEN awards for co-production on the Inclusion Charter demonstrates collaborative achievements. A shared and inspiring achievement across the partnership.

Positive working relationships with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and IMPACT (young people’s voice) have been established .

A 'decision to assess group' collaborates with WPCV representatives to review decision-making processes for EHC Needs Assessments.

Area 3: Inclusion in Schools:

The Inclusion Framework trial in the Rugby area has been well-received, promoting early intervention and workforce development.

Initial signs suggest positive impacts on young people across the 16 schools involved in the trial.

Decision to assess is increasing, and appeals are starting to decrease.

Area 4: Workforce Development:

The Inclusion Framework has supported training within pilot schools, positively impacting SENCOs and other staff.

The 'Lost at Schools' project, implemented in 40 schools, shows emerging positive changes, including reductions in exclusionary disciplinary strategies.

The Delivering Better Value project will focus on workforce reviewing different roles and specific training groups.

Area 5: SEND Local Offer Webpages:

The local offer continues to perform well, with visits doubling to over 50,000 compared to 20,000 last year.

While the report recognises the positive progress made, it acknowledges the need for further work, particularly in improving neurodevelopment and ADHD pathways. Challenges with the current service delivery model are acknowledged, with a rise in Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) issues at secondary schools requiring additional development for a graduated approach and appropriate decision-making.

Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, expressed satisfaction with the confirmed progress and emphasised the commitment to addressing challenges, listening to families with SEND, and continuing collaborative efforts to enhance outcomes for all children and young people in Warwickshire.

“Reflecting on the past year, I am pleased to note the recognition from the Department of Education and NHS England, affirming Warwickshire's continuous dedication to improving support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“As a local area, our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring that we not only acknowledge the challenges ahead, but also work collaboratively, increase co-production, and leverage the expertise within the system to improve outcomes for all children, young people and their families in Warwickshire.”

Tracy Pilcher, Chief Nursing Officer, NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said:

“I’m pleased that the good progress we have made in supporting children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire has been recognised by the Department for Education and NHS England in their latest review. In particular, it’s extremely encouraging to see the significant reduction in autism assessment waiting times as I know how important diagnoses are to children and young people and their families.

“However, we recognise that there is still more work to be done and we will continue to work closely with our partner organisations to do everything we can to improve the services we offer to, and the outcomes for, children and young people across Warwickshire.”

For more information on SEND support services in Warwickshire visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send