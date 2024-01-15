Make time for a cuppa and a catch-up this Brew Monday

January can be a challenging month for many, with the cold winter weather, dark nights and the post-Christmas comedown.

To help beat the winter blues the council is supporting Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign by encouraging people to connect with others over a cup of something warm.

Brew Monday falls each year on the third Monday in January which is sometimes referred to as the saddest day of the year. Keen to break this stigma the Samaritans’ campaign urges people to make some time for a cuppa and a catch-up with a friend, relative or colleague to provide a supportive, listening ear. It could be the start of a very important conversation.

Connecting with others is one of the five ways to wellbeing actions that you can take to recognise and improve your overall wellbeing. The five ways are:

Connect – Build connections with other people, such as spending time with friends and relatives, taking part in community events or finding like-minded people through hobbies

Give – Giving your time to someone else or giving your skills and knowledge to help others are great ways to interact with other people

Be active – Getting some exercise, whether that’s going out for a walk, working out at home or signing up to a sport class

Keep learning – Learning new skills can provide confidence and a sense of achievement, from picking up a new practical skill, an instrument or simply reading a book

Take notice – Be aware of what’s happening in the present, through sensations, thoughts or mindfulness activities such as reflection and meditation

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Brew Monday is a great reminder of the importance of reaching out for support or connecting with loved ones, which we may not do as much as we intend to amidst busy lives.

“We know that winter can often affect people’s mental health and January can be a particularly tough month, with cold, dark weather and new year commitments so the prompt is timely. It is completely normal and natural to need a bit more support and it is always okay to ask for help from those you know and the support services available in Warwickshire. I hope people will take this opportunity to think about themselves and others and reach out to check-in on each other and have a chat.”

For those who are struggling or feeling overwhelmed with their mental health – particularly in the weeks after Christmas and New Year - there’s a range of support networks available to you, such as the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line.

Call 0800 616171 to get in touch with them. Open 24/7, they are a friendly, compassionate team that’s ready to help those who are feeling low, anxious or stressed, who are looking for information or advice, or are socially isolated and want to connect with others.

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – commissioned by Warwickshire County Council - is a collection of partners including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, KeyRing, Connect Assist and Kooth PLC (for Qwell service), with a key focus on providing support in the community to prevent those who may be struggling to cope from reaching crisis point.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get help and support at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

Financial support for residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found here https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/.