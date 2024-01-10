Director of Public Health annual report launched.

This year's annual report from Warwickshire's Director of Public Heath, Shade Agboola has been published.

The theme for 2023 was domestic abuse and the report entitled 'Breaking the silence' shines a spotlight on the emotional, physical and mental impact of abuse on individuals, their families, communities and wider society.

The report was shared for the first time at the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on 10 January with members and partners who have key roles in health improvement across Warwickshire. At the meeting Dr Agboola introduced the report which portrays the devastating impact of domestic abuse through the story of a character named Mia and her experience of abuse, told through the accounts of those surrounding her, and the services involved. Whilst the story is fictional, it reflects real-life experiences, and is intended to highlight the harm and long-lasting, far-reaching effects of this crime.

Warwickshire Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said:

"Domestic abuse negatively affects physical, mental, emotional, sexual and reproductive health, not only for victims and survivors but other family members too, including children. Young people can be victims in their own right and growing up in a household where abuse is taking place can have an enduring and detrimental effect on their health and development.

“Whilst reading this story, I urge you to reflect upon the role in which we can all play in preventing all types of abuse, whether it be from a personal perspective, that of your service, or within your community. Victims and survivors are predominantly women and children, but any gender can be affected, and we must ensure people are able to get the help they need to break the cycle and seek support."

The latest report is available to read online at warwickshire.gov.uk/DPH-annual-report

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, added:

“I am pleased to welcome the 2023 Director of Public Health annual report, focusing on domestic abuse. The report explores opportunities across our services and partnerships to increase prevention and prioritise support for those who are victim-survivors of domestic abuse and follows on from the Safer Warwickshire Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (2023-2026) and the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse JSNA (2021).

“The report is written from a unique perspective, and I encourage you to take a moment to read it and reflect on the findings.”

If you or someone you know is affected by report, there is support available. Visit www.talk2someone.org.uk for more information. Alternatively, you can call the Warwickshire Domestic Violence Service on 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, ring 999. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have any speech impairment, please dial: Minicom/Textphone 18001. If you’re worried a friend, family member, neighbour or colleague might be at risk you can report your concerns anonymously to Crimestoppers online here: crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/personal-safety/domestic-abuse.