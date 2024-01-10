New opportunity for trainee solicitors to join Warwickshire Legal Services

Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has launched four exciting new positions for aspiring trainee solicitors to join their award-winning, motivated, and nationally recognised team.

As a LEXCEL accredited legal practice, operating commercially on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, WLS is currently inviting applications for up to four training contracts, commencing in September 2024, March 2025, and September 2025.

Under the guidance of senior staff, the trainee solicitors will gain hands-on experience across a wide variety of legal areas such as Planning, Commercial, Contracts, Property, Education, Child Protection and Adult Social Care.

Each trainee solicitor will benefit from having a 24-month training contract to get involved across four different service areas, spending six months working with each specialist team. This provides the trainees with opportunities to enjoy new challenges, contribute to the delivery of service level agreements to internal and external clients, and be able to develop key skills and experience as a solicitor in a busy and professional environment.

Warwickshire Legal Services is one of the many areas across the Council that places a huge focus on career development and progression, and dedicated mentors will be available to supervise each trainee and provide the structure they need in order to qualify as a solicitor:

Apply to become a Trainee Solicitor at Warwickshire Legal Services

The closing date for applications is Monday 4 March 2024. Successful candidates will be invited to attend a virtual assessment in April, and shortlisted for an in-person assessment in May.

In addition to trainee solicitors, WLS is also currently recruiting for the following positions:

Solicitors / Senior Legal Assistants in Adults, Education and Debt

Legal Officer / Legal Assistant in Debt Recovery

The closing date for these job roles is Monday 15 January 2024.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We have fantastic opportunities available for aspiring legal professionals who are looking for a dynamic learning experience to develop in their career. Warwickshire Legal Services is an ambitious, award-winning team that delivers consistently outstanding legal work, and has a diverse range of talent for new trainee solicitors to learn from. “At Warwickshire County Council we’re proud to say that the solicitors who train with us tend to stay with us, and this is due to the great training, professional development opportunities, and rewarding benefits package available. If you’re looking to start or continue a fulfilling career in legal services then I strongly encourage you to apply.”

WLS recognises that people are its most valuable resource, and this is why the County Council offers flexible ways of working, regular opportunities for career progression, support for staff wellbeing, employee discounts and more.

All successful applicants will be able to enjoy a generous benefits package, including:

23 - 31 days of annual leave entitlement (starting at 23 days and increasing with length of service), plus bank holidays.

Flexible working arrangements - whilst some attendance in the dedicated office space will be required to meet business need, we have an agile working approach to provide flexibility and choice in where and when you work.

Generous Local Government Pension Scheme.

Funding provided for practice certificates, training, or other qualifications that will support your career development.

Discount on a bike of your choice through the Cycle to Work scheme.

Access to the Employee Assistance Programme, available 24/7 for health and wellbeing support.

Staff discounts available with major brands, retailers, gyms, and supermarkets.

Ability to join Citysave credit union to accumulate savings easily from your salary.

Free parking available onsite.

WLS provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, along with a number of County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients. The team provides a wide range of legal services in specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. They also provide a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

To find out more about careers at Warwickshire Legal Services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls