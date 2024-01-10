Warwickshire Communities given extra chance to learn more about the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Consultation

New consultation information event added for Shipston-on-Stour.

For those residents based in the south of the county, Warwickshire County Council have added an extra date in Shipston-on-Stour to a series of information sessions which will share details about the ongoing Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service consultation.

As the Fire Authority, Warwickshire County Council is running the public consultation to give residents, businesses, community groups and public sector partners a say on the way in which Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service manage their resources.

In addition to the existing information sessions being held across the county which will start next week, an additional event in Shipston-on-Stour has been added to the calendar. The full list of events now includes Stratford upon Avon (17 January), Kenilworth (24 January), Bedworth (29 January), Atherstone (8 February), Southam (27 February) and Shipston-on-Stour (5 March). There will be representatives from Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at each event and attendees have an opportunity to either submit questions in advance, or on the evening itself.

Each event starts at 6.30pm and will finish at 8.00pm. Places are limited so anyone wanting to attend must book a ticket. These are allocated on a first come, first served basis, though if an event is fully booked, there is an opportunity to join a waiting list.

The public consultation is open until 10 March 2024, giving everyone a chance to view the details of the proposal and give their feedback.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said “The public consultation gives everyone a chance to have their say on our proposals, but we’re also keen to give people a chance to hear from us in person and to ask any questions they may have. No decisions will be made until the consultation is over, so we hope our residents will take this opportunity and join us at one of our information sessions to find out more.”

The public consultation and a link to the information session booking page is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask. Anyone needing a paper copy of the survey, an alternative format or language, or who would like to book a place at one of the information sessions by telephone, should call 01926 410410.