Ambitious energy roadmap is set to build a sustainable future for Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has set out its ambitious energy strategy and action plan on how it will reduce, use, generate and measure energy as part of its plans to build a sustainable future for the county.

Taking action to ensure Warwickshire has a sustainable future is a key strategic priority for Warwickshire County Council and sustainable energy management has a critical role to play in reaching the goal of becoming a net zero Council by 2030.

The new Energy Strategy and associated action plan will enable the Council to effectively address its energy needs by reducing consumption, optimising usage, generating renewable energy, and establishing robust measurement mechanisms.

A copy of the Strategy can be found here: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2593

The Strategy primarily focuses on those property assets owned and occupied by the Council, such as offices, libraries, children and family bubs, business centres, fire stations, maintained primary and secondary schools and Country Parks.

However, the Council recognises that its energy consumption extends beyond these locations and that it has a key role, working with partners, to support Warwickshire residents and businesses to create greater energy security.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The Energy Strategy acknowledges the scale of the challenge that we face and recognises that establishing a low carbon estate will require significant financial investment.

“Our approach for sustainable energy management is not limited to the Council alone, and as part of our ambition to lead the County to be net zero by 2050 or earlier, this Strategy also extends its benefits by actively supporting Warwickshire residents and businesses in their pursuit of sustainable energy practices.

“In linking these three crucial elements – strategic priority, net zero objectives, and support for stakeholders – the Energy Strategy will pave the way to make Warwickshire sustainable now and for future generations.”

The Energy Strategy and supporting Action Plan will be reviewed after its first year in and then every three years after that.

The Warwickshire Climate Emergency Website is the best source of information on climate change and sustainability from across the county: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf