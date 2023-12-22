Warwickshire County Council signposts residents with a caring responsibility to support from local services

Warwickshire County Council is reminding all those with a caring responsibility to register as a carer to access the latest support over the Christmas period.

Christmas can be busy and for those that care for others, they will have to balance their caring duties alongside festivities with family and friends. It’s therefore important for anyone with caring responsibilities to register via the website www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The festive period can be overwhelming, especially when you a caring responsibility for someone at the same time. There really is support for everyone and if you haven’t done already, please do go online to access help from specialist support services. I would also urge you to register your carer status too.”

In addition to the Caring Together Warwickshire website, Warwickshire County Council has a handy Carers leaflet that you can download. With contact details for services relevant to Parent Carers, Young Carers and Older Carers. To access the leaflet please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

In addition to the Carers page on the Warwickshire County Council website, the Caring Together Warwickshire website can also be accessed to access:

A listening ear to talk through your situation with information, support, and guidance.

Wellbeing support through our FREE planned short beaks and significant event cover.

Full Carers Assessments, support planning and reviews which help to identify any needs you may have.

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings.

Up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, including practical support such as replacement care and respite.

Emergency Care and Emergency Card often giving carers piece of mind that their cared for will be looked after if they aren’t able to.

Volunteer Befriending Service ‘Time for You’.

Access to discounted services and FREE training.

Regular E-Bulletins keeping you up to date with the latest carer news.

Carers Voice opportunities for carers to get involved and shape our services.

Claire Dale, Chief Executive of Carers Trust (Heart of England) said: “On behalf of everyone at Carers Trust Heart of England I’d like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Our opening hours are slightly different over the festive period so please check service times on our website and social media and please make sure to book ahead with any of our bookable services.”

She added: “On our website you will also find useful information and links to many of our partner organisations who might also be able to help and support you over this time. We look forward to seeing you all in the New Year.”

To see opening hours for Caring Together Warwickshire please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk and click on ‘Support for Carers at Christmas’