Cleary's Boxing Gym is punching its weight thanks to Small Capital Grant

A boxing academy has occupied bigger premises to match its growing role at the heart of the community with support from Warwickshire County Council.

Cleary’s Boxing Gym had outgrown its base in Wise Street, Leamington, so earlier this year took up a 15-year lease on the disused Community Centre in Whitnash.

The business breathed new life into the building with an extensive refurbishment which has made the premises accessible for all users.

Since opening in Whitnash in September, the gym has seen its membership rise from 50 to 250 in two months. People aged from six to 62 are using the facilities, not simply to learn boxing, but to improve fitness and make friends in a safe place.

The new base has enabled the business to take its reach into the community to a new level – and it would not have been possible without a Small Capital Grant from Warwickshire County Council. The grant helped towards the refurbishment and also enabled the purchase of new boxing equipment,

Kurt Canavan, business partner at Cleary’s, said: “The new premises are fantastic. Since coming here, our membership has risen by 500 per cent and it’s just opened our eyes to the potential of what we can do – and it couldn’t have happened without the grant from the County Council.

“We spoke to Ian McFarlane-Toms from the Business Ready programme and he set it all up. Ian put us in touch with the County Council and helped us with the application. Then Louisa Smith at the Council was brilliant, helping us through the process every inch of the way. I think Ian and Louisa both bought into the passion of what we do and that in itself was great to see.

"We are so grateful to the Council, as we are to all the people that supported our crowdfunding effort, because we had to raise a lot of money ourselves, and all the businesses that continue to support us.”

Cleary’s, founded by former professional boxer Edwin Cleary, has a number of highly talented young boxers among its membership, including Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Lewis Williams. It’s welcome, however, extends to all, regardless of boxing ability.

The non-profit gym has an ever-increasing girls section, has links with local school, holds fitness classes and has a strength & conditioning suite and sports massage & physio expertise at its new base. Much of the refurb work was done with skills and money donated by local tradespeople and businesses.

“After Lewis won gold, interest went through the roof,” said Kurt. “What he did was fantastic because it showed kids what can be achieved, but we are far from all about boxing. Some youngsters want to box and be as good as they can be, and our coaches will give them that opportunity. Others just want to get fit or come for the social side of it. Basically, it’s just a space when people can be safe and warm, get fit and make some friends.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: “Cleary’s Boxing Gym is a fantastic resource for the local community. Lewis Williams’ bringing a gold medal to Warwickshire was a brilliant achievement but the value of Cleary’s goes far beyond that glory. It helps people every day and I am delighted that one of our Small Capital Grants has helped them to grow.”

