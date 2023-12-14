Cabinet approves recommendations to support future of Community Pantries

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has supported recommendations that will support the future sustainability of valuable food support provided through Community Pantries.

In March 2022, Warwickshire County Council commissioned Feed the Hungry to undertake a proof-of-concept project around community pantries which met the needs of rural and urban communities. The pantries were intended to help people move beyond immediate food crises in an empowering and community-powered way.

There are currently three community pantry sites in operation around the county: Lillington, Camp Hill, and New Arley. In addition to food support there are wraparound support services provided on site that can provide help and advice around other issues, including access to benefits and debt management, which in turn help to reduce the reliance on the pantry.

The longer-term strategy looks to support the continued operation of the pantries which, in time, will transfer responsibility to a local, community-based delivery team.

Cabinet has agreed to propose a time-limited allocation of £541,000 in the 2024/25 budget to support development of this longer-term delivery model. This will be subject to approval by Council in February 2024.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture and Chair of the Warwickshire Food Forum said:

“While we would want to avoid residents and families becoming dependent on this type of provision, it is also recognised that it will take some time for cost-of-living challenges to lessen and this community-based support provides vital short-term help.”

For more information on food support in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/foodsupport