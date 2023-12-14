'Warwickshire Safety Campaign' cold calling warning

Scam warning

Warwickshire Trading Standards has received reports that someone is cold calling Warwickshire residents aged over 65, claiming to be phoning on behalf of a 'Warwickshire Safety Campaign' and describing themselves as a 'coordinator'. Trading Standards Officers are unsure what the purpose of the calls is but is unaware of any Warwickshire County Council campaign in operation currently that involves cold calling residents. Warwickshire Trading Standards advises residents not to provide any personal or financial information to cold callers, either on the phone or the doorstep. It's not easy to tell a genuine person from a fraudster under those circumstances. Residents should put their phone down and keep their doors closed. More information on scams.