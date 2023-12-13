Fire Service issues e-bike and e-scooter safety warnings

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to be aware of the fire risks that e-bikes and e-scooters pose.

In the past two years (2022 and 2023) WFRS have been called to five e-scooter or e-bike fires - having attended just one in the three years before that - and there has also been a national rise in the numbers of fires caused by these vehicles.

While e-bikes and e-scooters offer a speedy way to get around, if the batteries fail, they become damaged or are charged incorrectly they can start devastating fires.

Like many other electrical items, these vehicles are powered by lithium batteries. Lithium batteries are used safely by millions of people every day and when used properly they are not dangerous, but it’s important to be aware of the fire risks, particularly when charging your battery.

We know that people will be buying e-bikes and e-scooters as Christmas presents for others or receiving them as gifts themselves, so WFRS has the following safety advice for anyone who has one of these vehicles:

Don’t leave your device charging unattended, while you are out or while you are asleep

Don’t cover chargers or battery packs when charging

Don’t charge e-scooters or e-bikes in bedrooms or where escape routes could be blocked, such as hallways

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and using your product and only use the correct charger for the device.

If your battery can be removed from your e-bike or e-scooter to charge separately, it should be charged on a hard flat surface where heat can disperse and in a well-ventilated area

Make sure you have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of your home, including where you charge your device

Also, make sure you only buy e-bikes, e-scooters, chargers and batteries from reputable retailers and manufacturers. Check the product is marked with a CE or UKCA mark to ensure they comply with UK product safety standards.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Andy Crump said: “With Christmas around the corner we know that many people will either be buying electric bikes and scooters as presents for others, or will be receiving one themselves.

“It’s important that they are aware of the potential fire risks that these products pose when charged incorrectly, whether that’s through using the incorrect leads, not following the manufacturer’s instructions or through leaving them charging overnight or when they’re out.

“The batteries in these devices can cause catastrophic fires when things go wrong so we’re urging the public to keep safety in mind and take the correct steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the risk of fire.

“Remember to install working smoke alarms on all levels of your home – these will give you precious time to get out, stay out and call 999 in the event of fire.”

For more information on how to correctly charge e-bikes and e-scooters visit https://fireengland.uk/fire-safety/charging-your-e-bike-or-e-scooter

Watch the Fire Kills video around safe use of e-bikes and e-scooters here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lJcNSmZ020

For more home fire safety tips, head to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.