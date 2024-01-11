The Warwickshire County Council (Borough of Rugby) (Civil Enforcement Area) (Waiting Restrictions, On-Street Parking Places and Residents’ Parking) (Consolidation) (Variation I) Order 2024

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to extend no waiting at any time restrictions

A copy of the proposed Order, together with a copy of any Order to be varied, plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.



Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Rugby CPE Variation I". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 02 February 2024