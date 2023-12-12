Warwickshire County Council urges people with a caring role to seek support this winter

Warwickshire County Council is reminding anyone with caring responsibilities to register their caring status in order to access support they might need for their wellbeing and those they help.

For many people who take care of someone, there is little downtime as they have to juggle work, family and caring for a relative or friend. The county council and carers’ support provider, Caring Together Warwickshire encourages people with a caring role to come forward and find out what help they may be entitled to.

People with a caring responsibility are entitled to an assessment of their health and wellbeing needs. There may be eligibility for Carers Allowance, along with a host of support services that can help with caring duties. One of these provisions is supporting those with a caring role to take planned or unexpected breaks should they not be able to provide care. To access this those who look after someone should register with the carer support service Caring Together Warwickshire.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We all need to have downtime over the festive season and that includes someone with a caring responsibility who selflessly help others throughout the year. Warwickshire offers information and signposting to a range of services that will enable those who have a caring role to look after themselves as well as those who need them. I would urge all those who look after someone, such as a family member, neighbour or friend, to get in touch with Caring Together Warwickshire as soon as possible.”

More information about Caring Together Warwickshire can be found at www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk or by calling 0800 197 55 44.

The service is managed on behalf of the council by Carers Trust Heart of England and offers the following:

A listening ear to talk through your situation with information, support, and guidance

Support with contingency planning for the unexpected and short-term breaks for carers.

Bespoke conversation to assess any needs you may have and agree the support needed.

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings

Up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, including practical support such as replacement care and respite

Emergency Care and Emergency Card often giving those with a caring role piece of mind that their cared for will be looked after if they aren’t able to

Volunteer Befriending Service ‘Time for You’

Access to discounted services and FREE training

Regular E-Bulletins keeping you up to date with the latest news

Carers Voice opportunities for carers to get involved and shape our services

The following advice may help people to support themselves or older, vulnerable friends and relatives this winter:

Making sure the home is kept warm, at least 18 degrees

Making sure repeat prescriptions are filled in advance and you collect any medications you may need – many surgeries and pharmacies close over Christmas

Finishing a course of antibiotics, if you’ve been prescribed them by your GP

Seeking help and advice from the pharmacy straight away if you or the cared for feel ill

Getting self-care advice and information on the right NHS services for you www.nhs.uk/staywell

Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine – they are free if you are over 65 or have a long-term health condition

Eating regular balanced meals and having a warm drink throughout the day to stay hydrated

If you have a caring responsibility, Warwickshire residents, and carers in particular, may also benefit from staying connected through a local support network, taking time for a chat over the phone or meeting others and going for a walk. Anyone feeling lonely or isolated can find information at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness

Lots of information to help people stay and well this winter can be found out www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness