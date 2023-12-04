Firefighters issue festive electrical safety advice!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking residents to be mindful of electrical fire risks in the run up to Christmas as people begin to prepare themselves for the festive season.

The advice comes during Electrical Fire Safety Week 2023, where this year’s topic is using electrical goods properly and safely in the run up to and during Christmas.

It’s the time of year when people’s homes are twinkling with the sight of fairy lights, trees and festive decorations, but it’s important that amongst all the excitement, people don’t forget the important steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

To help you stay safe, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are giving their top tips for the festive period:

Check your Christmas lights: After 12 months packed away in the loft, Christmas lights can become electrically unsafe. Check your lights conform to British Standard (BS EN 60598) and are in good working order before using them (e.g. no broken or frayed cables, no broken bulbs).

After 12 months packed away in the loft, Christmas lights can become electrically unsafe. Check your lights conform to British Standard (BS EN 60598) and are in good working order before using them (e.g. no broken or frayed cables, no broken bulbs). Turn off fairy lights when not in use: Make sure all fairy lights are switched off before leaving the house or going to bed.

Make sure all fairy lights are switched off before leaving the house or going to bed. Don’t overload sockets: With all the lights and decorations we put in our home to give it a festive feel, electrical sockets can soon become overloaded. Never overload an extension lead by plugging in appliances that together will exceed the maximum current rating stated for the extension lead. This could cause the plug in the wall socket to overheat and possibly cause a fire. Never daisy chain extension cords to create more sockets either, as this can cause the sockets to overload which can potentially cause a fire.

With all the lights and decorations we put in our home to give it a festive feel, electrical sockets can soon become overloaded. Never overload an extension lead by plugging in appliances that together will exceed the maximum current rating stated for the extension lead. This could cause the plug in the wall socket to overheat and possibly cause a fire. Never daisy chain extension cords to create more sockets either, as this can cause the sockets to overload which can potentially cause a fire. Be careful when cooking: Be careful when cooking up a festive feast in the kitchen. Keep flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves away from hob rings as this can set them alight, and never leave any cooking unattended. If you need to leave the room for any reason, turn your oven and/or hobs off.

Be careful when cooking up a festive feast in the kitchen. Keep flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves away from hob rings as this can set them alight, and never leave any cooking unattended. If you need to leave the room for any reason, turn your oven and/or hobs off. Purchase electrical goods wisely: Be careful when shopping for presents, particularly online. It might be tempting to save money through buying from online marketplaces, but unfortunately this can leave you open to unknowingly purchasing counterfeit goods that don’t meet safety standards and pose a fire risk. Make sure you only buy from a reputable retailer to ensure they meet safety standards.

If you are thinking of buying an e-bike or electric scooter for someone – or you receive one as a present this Christmas – please make sure that you use it safely. Never leave it charging unattended or in an area where it can block an escape route and always make sure you use the correct cable to charge the battery – using incorrect or cheap imitation cables can pose a fire risk.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “Christmas is an exciting time of year, and we want people to celebrate the festivities whilst keeping themselves safe from the risk of fire.

“During Electrical Fire Safety Week, it’s vital that residents understand how they can prevent electrical fires in the home over the Christmas period and take the correct steps to protect themselves and their families.

“As well as our advice on fairy lights, cooking and the purchasing of electrical goods, we urge residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home, as this gives you vital reaction time to get out, stay out and call 999 should a fire break out. Please keep yourselves protected and enjoy Christmas safely.”

For more information on fire safety and tips to keep yourself safe, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home

To find out more about Electrical Fire Safety Week visit: https://www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/what-we-do/consumer-campaigns/online-campaigns/electrical-fire-safety-week/