What are Early Help Network meetings?

Early Help network meetings aim to provide advice, support and guidance to trained Early Help Lead Professionals or partners interested in finding out more about Early Help prior to accessing training.

Locality Targeted Support Officers lead the meeting sharing useful information, explore needs in the area and further strengthen the Early Help process to support children and families whilst enabling networking opportunities between organisations.

When do they take place?

Early Help Network meeting take place each half term and can be really helpful for staff who are leading Early help in their school, setting or Early Years provision. Staff leading on Early Help can attend network meetings virtually via Microsoft teams or join face to face meetings in their locality.

How do I book?

Please see below a link to the meeting dates and Teams link to attend the Early Help Network events in your locality.

Early Help Network Events and Family Support Networks 203-2024

Contact information

Details of your locality Early Help contacts can be found on our webpages: Early Help contacts or alternatively contact the Family Support Line on 01926 412412, Monday to Friday from 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m. and a member of our team will direct your enquiry.