Take actions for a greener and more sustainable Warwickshire

Residents are being asked to take action to make Warwickshire greener and more sustainable.

Make your pledges today: Warwickshire's Green Pledges – Warwickshire Climate Emergency

As the world gathers for the crucial COP-28 summit in the United Arab Emirates, Warwickshire County Council is launching a new campaign to encourage residents to make small but tangible commitments towards a greener and more sustainable future.

This new campaign is calling upon everyone to sign up for some climate change pledges from a carefully curated list spanning various aspects of daily life, such as: energy and home; food and waste; garden and nature; transport and travel; shopping and clothing; and social and community.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “Our collective efforts play a crucial role in addressing the global climate emergency. By making a commitment to some small changes in our daily lives, we can make an important contribution to a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“I hope to see as many residents as possible getting behind this campaign as, by embracing these pledges, we are not only safeguarding our local environment but also contributing to the global movement towards a sustainable future. Our message is simple: Together, through small changes, we can all make a big difference!"

Anyone can commit to making their pledges here: Warwickshire's Green Pledges – Warwickshire Climate Emergency

Find out more about COP-28 here: https://unfccc.int/cop28

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf