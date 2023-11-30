Final marriage ceremony after 50 years of “I do” at Pageant House

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service held its final marriage ceremony at Pageant House in Warwick last week, marking the end of an era after nearly half a century of service.

Leamington based couple Hannah and Alexander were the final couple to be married at Pageant House, at 11am on Tuesday 21 November, with the ceremony overseen by the longest-serving registrar Sue Lloyd, who joined the service in 1984.

Records show that Pageant House has been in use by Warwickshire’s Registration Service since 1974, with the ceremony room seeing thousands of weddings over the last five decades.

The building takes its name from the Warwick Pageant of 1906, as the then mayor of Warwick loaned the house to the organisers of the pageant. Find out more about the history of Pageant House on the Our Warwickshire website.

Earlier this year the Registration Service licenced and launched newly refurbished ceremony rooms at St John’s House in Warwick. The Jacobean mansion is home to two beautiful ceremony rooms. Both rooms feature grand fireplaces, elegant chandeliers, large windows to let in plenty of light, and striking dark wood or warm oak panelling on the walls. To find out more about booking St. John’s House as your ideal ceremony venue, visit the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"The very happy occasion of Hannah and Alexander’s marriage does mark the end of an era as the final wedding to be held at Pageant House after nearly half a century as a ceremony room in Warwick. “I’m pleased that we have now licensed St John’s House as a ceremony venue, it is a building that is steeped in history and is just one of the many venues available across Warwickshire. "Our Registration Services team continue to deliver unforgettable ceremony experiences that will be cherished for a lifetime, I hope that Hannah and Alexander treasure the memories of their special day, which have been made that extra bit more memorable as the final ceremony at Pageant House and wish them every happiness for their married life together.”

The Ceremonies in Warwickshire website can help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the County, from marriages and civil partnerships to the renewal of vows and naming ceremonies.

The website provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. In the directory you can browse through all the Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues available, from castles, manors, and country houses to hotels, museums, and theatres. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the contact us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk