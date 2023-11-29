Join the Winter Wheelers this December with Love to Ride Warwickshire

This December, Warwickshire County Council is joining forces with cycling platform Love to Ride to promote the benefits of winter cycling to residents and businesses across the county.

Sign-up with Love to Ride now: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

The Council is thrilled to announce the return of Love to Ride’s exhilarating winter biking challenge – Winter Wheelers – which is taking place from 1 to 25 December 2023. This annual event, now in its 8th year, is dedicated to embracing the cold weather and encouraging more people to hop on their bikes throughout the winter season.

Warwickshire County Council is in the second year of its partnership with Love to Ride, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel, not just leisure.

Last year, Winter Wheelers saw over 21,000 enthusiastic participants, including over 550 thaw-some new riders, wrap up and ride while competing for fantastic prizes. This year, Winter Wheelers promises to be bigger and better, and Love to Ride is determined to demonstrate that riding in winter doesn’t need to give you cold feet!

Winter Wheelers is an all-inclusive challenge that welcomes both seasoned riders and those who haven't been on a bike in years (or ever). Riders will gain access to Quick Courses and a wealth of tips and informative articles to help boost their biking confidence. All participants will receive personalised emails to help them overcome their specific barriers and to guide them toward riding in a winter wonderland.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by Bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment. However, we know that use of bikes for transport and leisure tends to decrease during the winter months. Winter Wheelers is here to change that trend!

"We are encouraging our residents to ride their bikes during the winter season as a great way to stay active, enjoy a safe and efficient mode of transportation, and uplift their spirits even when the days are shorter and the light is limited."

Here residents can find a quick course on riding in ice: https://www.lovetoride.net/uk/courses/24

To start a cycling adventure today, ready for Winter Wheelers, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

