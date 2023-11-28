Almost 20,000 Illegal Vapes Seized by Trading Standards

In the past 18 months, Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards has seized 19,600 illegal vapes from shops across Warwickshire. The wholesale price of an oversized illegal vape is aro...

The wholesale price of an oversized illegal vape is around £5, resulting in a direct loss to sellers of almost £100,000 to date.

Illegal disposable vapes, which are often sold under the counter, are usually advertised as containing more than 600 puffs, an indication that the vapes contains more nicotine e-liquid than the 2ml limit. The 2ml limit is designed to help prevent nicotine poisoning, the results of which include nausea, vomiting, and headaches.

Recently, Trading Standards Officers seized 2,385 illegal vapes from one North Warwickshire shop alone!*

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Oversized illegal vapes may contain much more nicotine than a UK standard legal vape, so it’s important that we get them off the streets. Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to both advise businesses and, where necessary, carry out enforcement exercises, both to remove illegal vapes and prevent the sale of vapes to under 18’s.”

Report the sale of illegal vapes to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.