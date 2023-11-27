Farm Shop continues its journey after Green Recovery Grant

"It was fantastic support all round and just the sort of backing that small businesses need from their local council."

A farm shop which has grown from a farmer’s field with an honesty box to a thriving small business at the heart of its community is looking forward to a cosier and more cost-effective future thanks to a Green Recovery Grant from Warwickshire County Council.

Rough Hill Farm Shop, near Studley, enjoys plenty of support from its loyal customers. Those that, 15 years ago, popped a few coins into the honesty box to pay for eggs, now return regularly to take advantage of the shop’s much broader offer. And those longstanding customers have much more company now after the farm shop became established as a focal point of the community during the COVID lockdowns, when it was a vital source of fresh food for local people.

The family business remains keen to keep growing, however, and a Green Recovery Grant from the County Council has played a big part in that objective. The funding went towards insulation of the roof over the shop, one of three hitherto draughty barns on the site off The Slough in the south-western corner of Warwickshire.

“The grant has been fantastic for us,” said shop manager Ryan Durr. “We have already noticed the different in terms of heating and the weather hasn’t really got cold yet. The shop will be so much more comfortable and welcoming for our customers this winter. It wasn’t great when they used to come in and saw us behind the counter, shivering in our jumpers and coats!

“The savings we make on energy costs will be a huge help. We have got further plans for growth, which we are looking into at the moment and will hopefully include taking on more staff. The Green Grant means that we can start moving forward with those plans sooner.

“Simeon Lee and Gaynor Valente from the County Council were brilliant. Sim talked us through the options and made us aware of the grant and Gaynor took us through the process and made it all really quick and simple. It was fantastic support all round and just the sort of backing that small businesses need from their local council. It means we can hopefully go from strength to strength and continue to serve our community.”

Rough Hill Farm has come a long way since Ryan’s in-laws Ann Furber and her partner Jack McKelvie bought a field in 2006 and cleared it to provide a home for free range pigs.

“The business has evolved a long way and has also been shaped by what our customers want,” said Ryan. “We don’t want to be huge, we just want to tick over and keep satisfying our lovely customers. We are now thinking carefully about our next plans for growth, whether that might be a coffee shop or growing more produce or doing more with the animals we have here.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, said: “It is great to hear that Rough Hill Farm Shop has enjoyed immediate benefits from the Green Recovery Grant.

“The Green Recovery Grants, created to fill a specific need among small businesses, were immensely popular and have played a significant part of securing the future for numerous businesses across Warwickshire.”

