Warwickshire highlights 16 Days campaign to support victim-survivors of domestic abuse

Warwickshire County Council and partners are once again promoting the annual domestic abuse campaign, 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Abuse.

The campaign, which runs from Saturday 25 November until Sunday 10 December, will bring together partners across Warwickshire to highlight the breadth of services available to victim-survivors of domestic abuse through a comprehensive social media campaign.

Domestic abuse does not discriminate and can affect anyone regardless of gender, sex, sexual orientation, disability, or age.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “If you are unsure of your next steps as a victim-survivor of domestic abuse, please know that Warwickshire has services available to you that can help provide safety and reassurance for you and any dependents you may have. Along with our partners including Warwickshire Police and Refuge, we are committed to help keep all residents safe healthy and independent. You are not alone.”

Amongst other things, the campaign will highlight recent updates as part of the ongoing Warwickshire Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) agenda, including the promotion of The Warwickshire Safe Accommodation Strategy and The Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Both Domestic Abuse legislation will help to push the message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated, and any perpetrators found guilty of such crimes will feel the full force of the law by way of a custodial sentence.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: “We are continuing to work with our partners at Refuge and Warwickshire County Council to give survivors of domestic abuse and VAWG access to the safety and the justice that they deserve.”

“Our message this year is that it is not just criminal justice outcomes that are important, it is also access to proper support that allows people to rebuild their lives in safety and hope after what will often have been a long-running and incredibly traumatic experience. We know seeking help is daunting, and some people may not feel ready to speak with the police. That is absolutely fine, and if you do not feel ready or able to speak with us, you can reach out to our colleagues at Refuge and Warwickshire County Council. We would also urge friends, family and colleagues to come forward if they are concerned that someone they know is being subjected to abuse.”

“Whether you are concerned about the behaviour of your partner – or you are concerned about the partner of someone you know – you can approach us and ask about Clare’s Law. Through Clare’s Law, checks can be done on the history of an individual and we can then make the potential victim aware of this history while also offering support. Lastly, I would like to stress that domestic abuse will often include coercive and controlling behaviour. A lot of victims will have been told it’s their fault for many years and it can be very difficult for them to feel like they are deserving of help. We are here, we will listen and we will help.”

Ellen Miller, Interim CEO of Refuge, said: “All year round, Refuge works tirelessly to support survivors of domestic abuse, providing services, and campaigning for change in the hopes that one day we will eradicate violence against women and girls. 16 Days of Activism presents us with the perfect opportunity to reflect on our achievements and progress over the last year.”

“Earlier this year, Refuge, in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, launched our pioneering dispersed accommodation pilot, which has allowed us to ensure the individual needs of survivors fleeing abuse are met. This collaboration is a prime example of the 16 Days of Activism theme for this year, ‘Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls'.”



“Refuge hopes to see more positive investment in the protection of women and girls, as we look forward into the future. Currently, we are calling for the Government to provide sustainable national funding of £238 million to community-based domestic abuse services, as part of the upcoming Victims and Prisoners Bill. We will keep campaigning and standing together to support survivors in Warwickshire and across the country.

If you need help and support, please go to www. www.talk2someone.org.uk and in an emergency please dial 999.