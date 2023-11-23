County Council launches Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant to support local community food projects

Residents involved in community-orientated food projects across Warwickshire are invited to apply to a new Warwickshire County Council grant fund.

The Warwickshire Kind Communities-Kind Food grant aims to support local projects across the county that empower communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant will provide a total of £25,000 funding to support food projects across the county and will be open for applications from 9am on Monday 27 November. Applicants will be able to apply for up to £1,000 per project, and each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following Food Strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access - help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity.

Education and choice - provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food.

Sustainable choices - encourage or provide locally sourced food options to help with a reduction in Warwickshire of ‘food miles’, or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Applications can be submitted using this online application form, and the deadline to apply is Sunday 7 January 2024 at 5pm.

To assist with the application process, the County Council is hosting several face-to-face drop-in sessions and online webinars. These will provide valuable information and guidance to potential applicants at the following locations:

Guidance notes about the application process are also available on the County Council website.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“I am delighted to promote the launch of our first Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund. This initiative will provide a welcome boost to local food projects that align with the County Council’s Food Strategy objectives, and encourage greater access for all to more affordable, sustainable, and healthier food choices. “This is an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful difference, and I encourage anyone involved in a local food project to apply. It’s through helping others, sharing educational knowledge, and promoting healthy food and well-being changes that together we can increase the health and vitality of Warwickshire’s local communities.”

The Grant contributes towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership. The Strategy focuses on taking action against food poverty, and making good quality, healthy and affordable food available across the county. To achieve this, the County Council is working with agencies and organisations from across the public, private, voluntary and community sectors to further develop the Strategy’s Delivery Plan. The aim of this plan includes:

Reducing food poverty and resulting ill-health;

Promoting local and sustainable food; and

Decreasing food waste and greenhouse gases related to our food system.

For more information about the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshirefoodstrategy

For full details about the Grant, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities