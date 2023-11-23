Warwickshire County Council calls on unpaid carers to register on Carers Rights Day 2023

Warwickshire County Council is once again calling on those who have a caring responsibility for family or friends to officially register their caring status so that they can receive the support that is available to them.

Carers Rights Day is on Thursday 23 November 2023 and this year the focus is on unpaid carers and their future. We know that many unpaid carers, that is someone who provides vital support and assistance to someone who couldn’t cope without their help, will often place their own needs to one side.

Juggling other commitments such as work and family, can make caring challenging at times. It’s therefore important for anyone with caring responsibilities to register as a carer with Warwickshire’s carer support service, Caring Together Warwickshire.

All carers are entitled to an assessment of their health and wellbeing needs. Some carers may be eligible for Carers Allowance along with a host of support services that can help the individual carer with their caring duties.

One of these provisions is supporting carers to take planned or unexpected breaks should they need to leave the person they care for.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We would urge unpaid carers to seek help from Caring Together Warwickshire so that they have all the support they need to help with their caring responsibilities, not just for today but for the future. Help and advice is available to everyone of all ages so please do contact the team today.”

Caring Together Warwickshire, can be accessed by going to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk or by calling 0800 197 55 44 Managed by Carers Trust Heart of England, the service is able to offer the following:

A listening ear to talk through your situation with information, support, and guidance

Support with contingency planning for the unexpected and short-term breaks for carers.

Carers Assessments, support planning and reviews which help to identify any needs you may have

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings

Up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, including practical support such as replacement care and respite

Emergency Care and Emergency Card often giving carers piece of mind that their cared for will be looked after if they aren’t able to

Volunteer Befriending Service ‘Time for You’

Access to discounted services and FREE training

Regular E-Bulletins keeping you up to date with the latest carer news

Carers Voice opportunities for carers to get involved and shape our services

Claire Dale, CEO at Carers Trust Heart of England, provider of the Caring Together Warwickshire Service, commented: “Carers Rights Day is an opportunity for us to raise awareness of caring, identify unpaid carers and ultimately support them in accessing information, advice and support they need.”

She added: “I’d encourage local unpaid carers to come along to our Library Information Sessions, check out our website and get in touch to find out how Caring Together Warwickshire can support them, not just on Carers Rights Day but all year round.”

For help and support please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk. You can also access information via Warwickshire County Council, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers