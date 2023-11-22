Church Road, Castle Road and Atherstone Road, Hartshill - Raised Tables and Speed Cusions

Warwickshire County Council are introducing a raised table and speed cushions at the locations listed above and detailed below in the provided plans and public notice linked below.

Public Notice (PDF, 69 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 104 kB)

PTRO22-033-02 (PDF, 726 kB)

PTRO22-033-03 (PDF, 608 kB)

PTRO22-033-04 (PDF, 474 kB)

PTRO22-033-05 (PDF, 645 kB)

PTRO22-033-06 (PDF, 692 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 15 December 2023.