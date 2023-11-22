Ullenhall 40mph and 20mph speed limit order

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a speed limit order, the effect of which introduces a 40mph and 20mph speed limit as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 104 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 54 kB)

40mph and 20mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 134 kB)

PTRO23-014-01 Consultation Plan (PDF, 649 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk or by telephone number 01926 412536.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk (with “Ullenhall Lane, Ullenhall Street, Henley Road, Ullenhall 40mph and 20mph Speed Limit” as the subject header), or by post addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 22 December 2023.