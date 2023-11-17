RSC and Stagecoach announce new late bus service from Stratford to Coventry

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) have a new pilot scheme with Stagecoach Midlands to provide a late-night bus service.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) currently have a new pilot scheme with Stagecoach Midlands to provide a late-night bus service connecting Stratford-upon-Avon to Leamington Spa, Warwick and Coventry. The pilot will test demand for new transport options to offer affordable and low carbon ways for people to enjoy the cultural events of both places.

Running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until 16th December 2023, the X18 service’s last bus will now leave from the Bridge Street bus stop at 22:30. The aim is to improve accessibility and connectivity of Stratford-upon-Avon for local residents, visitors, students and theatregoers.

RSC Executive Director, Catherine Mallyon, said:

“The RSC is so pleased to be leading this bus pilot with Stagecoach and hope it will enable more people to visit Stratford-upon-Avon and the RSC, in comfort, at convenient times, and with the confidence of choosing a more sustainable way to travel.”

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands Managing Director, added:

“We are delighted to be running this additional evening service in partnership with the RSC. Giving people more travel opportunities opens up public transport to a wider audience. Passengers can see a show in Stratford-upon-Avon in the knowledge there will be a bus home at the end of the night.”

For more information about the late-night bus service, including ticket prices, schedules, and routes, visit the Stagecoach website or contact Stagecoach customer service: www.stagecoachbus.com

The RSC’s travel assistant also helps to plan low carbon journeys to Stratford-upon-Avon. More information at www.rsc.org.uk/your-visit/getting-here