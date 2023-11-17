PATHWAY TEACHER - Hereward College

PATHWAY TEACHER

Salary: Qualified- £33306 - £35910 FTE

Newly Qualified- £28625 - £29586 FTE

Unqualified - £28042

Hours per week: 30.3

Contract Type: Permanent All Year Round

Are you compassionate, adaptable and a good communicator? Do you want to work for an organisation where you can make a difference to the lives of young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties? If so Hereward College in Tile Hill, Coventry could be the ideal employer for you. Every day is different on campus and there is never a dull moment. The college has been supporting young people for 50 years on our pleasant 12-acre site. You could be part of our future. Our employees make us what we are and everyone plays a part in our continued success.In recognition of your efforts we provide employees with:

30 – 40 Days holidays per annum, plus statutory public holidays and 4 concession days (Pro rata for part time staff)

Teachers’ Pension (23.68% employer contribution) scheme

Life Assurance

A variety of working patterns including term time, part time, full time and all year-round

Free on-site parking

Access to a retail discount scheme

5 Days Training per year

Access to online training courses

Most importantly a friendly, passionate and supportive work environment.

We are currently recruiting for a Pathway Teacher.To apply, you should have;

Successful teaching experience within Further Education and experience of supporting individual learners across a wide range of levels and with a range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities, including Autism, PMLD and learners who present with behaviour that challenges others.

You will need to have a relevant teaching qualification or be working towards achieving this.

It is essential that you have Level 2 Maths and English.

You’ll need to be a team worker, with excellent communication, organisational and planning skills.

You will need experience of working in a person-centred manner using a total communication approach.

You will also need to have computer skills with the ability to use technology to enrich teaching, learning and assessment.

It is also important to have a positive, proactive, flexible approach to work with a strong commitment to excellence and student success.

Closing Date - 30th November 2023

(Please note that CVs will not be accepted)

For the full job description and person specification, please visit: Hereward College for young people with disabilities and additional needs | About Us | Join Our Team